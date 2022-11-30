England and Wales collide in what promises to be a thrilling Group B encounter in FIFA World Cup 2022. The Three Lions lead the standings in the group and are on the verge of getting into the last 16, should there not be any late drama. They are up against Wales, who are yet to win a game, having lost one and drawn one. Virtually out of contention, all Wales can still pull off a shock comeback after losing to Iran and secure a spot in the next round with a big win over England. Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of WAL vs ENG on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

WAL 0-0 at Half-Time:

The deadlock is yet to be broken... 🔒



Who has impressed you so far? #WAL #ENG— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

WAL vs ENG Action Starts!

The action in Group B is underway! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇷 🆚 🇺🇸 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

Check Starting XI of Both Sides:

Who will be the star in this Group B clash? 👀 Here's how #WAL and #ENG will line up... #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)