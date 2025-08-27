Inter Miami will be back in action in the Leagues Cup 2025 and will resume their pursuit of winning the title as they will take on Orlando City in the semifinal clash. Inter Miami secured a 2-1 victory in their last match against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup 2025. Luis Suarez scored two goals including the crucial winner which powered The Herons into the semifinal. Suarez's experience under pressure came handy for his side against Tigres UANL. In their next match, Inter Miami failed to beat DC United in the MLS as they were held off to a 1-1 draw and dropped crucial points. Who is Baltasar Rodriguez? Here's All You Need to Know About Inter Miami’s Argentine Midfielder Who Scored First MLS Goal With an Outside-Box Stunner vs DC United.

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City will be held at the Chase Stadium, which is the home of Inter Miami and will give them an edge. Although the recent results say something else. Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 defeat to Orlando City away from home not long ago. Orlando City will hold the edge in that perspective as Inter Miami's recent form is not impressive. Javier Mascherano will look forward to getting Lionel Messi's service in the crucial semifinal tie. Meanwhile, fans eager to get the information of whether Lionel Messi will play in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025 semifinal will get the entire information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?

Lionel Messi's fitness situation is yet to be confirmed ahead of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025 semifinal. He missed the quarterfinal tie against Tigres UANL due to a minor muscle injury in right leg. Inter Miami are set to take a final call on his availability just ahead of the match. It is expected that Lionel Messi will not start the Orlando City game and Javier Mascherano is likely to use him as a substitute depending on the situation of the match. 19-Year-Old Mateo Silvetti Joins Inter Miami; Argentine Youth Forward Set to Team Up With Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami Javier Morales told ESPN, "Jordi and Leo trained with us, they completed training. We'll see how they feel as the day progresses, and tomorrow we'll make a decision on what the final decision is for the match. But luckily they trained and were able to complete training, which is a positive thing,"

