Eerie things can happen in football, especially when it comes to predictions and a fan seems to have gotten the outcome of FIFA World Cup 2022 bang on with his seven-year-old tweet claiming that Lionel Messi and his side will lift the trophy. The tweet by José Miguel Polanco is dated March 21, 2015, and it reads, "December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years." He surely has got everything on point as Argentina prevailed eventually after an entertaining 120 minutes of football to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Emotional Scenes As Argentina Coach, Lionel Scaloni, Cries After Lionel Messi and Co Win FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Fan’s Seven-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win:

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

