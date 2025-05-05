With the series tied 3-3, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors clashed in a must-win NBA 2024-2025 first-round Game 7, where Stephen Curry and Co prevailed 103-89, thus sealing their place in the semifinals of the Western Conference, where they will meet sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Buddy Hield was the star performer for the Warriors, hitting 33 points ahead of the likes of Curry (22) and Jimmy Butler (20). Denver Nuggets Edge Past Los Angeles Clippers in First Round, Nikola Jokic and Co To Meet Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference Semifinals in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs.

Golden State Warriors Win Series Against Houston Rockets

LET 'EM KNOW, BUDDY 😤😤 WARRIORS WIN GAME 7 AND ADVANCE TO THE WEST SEMIS 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hwa1sfZimj — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2025

