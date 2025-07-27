A pioneer of wrestling and one of the legends of the sports-entertainment business since the 1990s, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, celebrates his 56th birthday today. Born July 27, 1969, Triple H is the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) COO, and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, first with DX and second as a professional, who carried the company on his back between 2000-2010. Triple H is a 14-time world champion and has highlighted WrestleMania as many as seven times, while winning two Royal Rumbles, cementing his place as one of the best. Post his wrestling career, Levesque has brought back fans to WWE in the recent past, and has moved away from the traditional style of matches and presentation. Fans took to social media and wished one of the best heels and speakers on the mic in WWE a happy birthday on Triple H's timeline. WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here’s Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Happy 56th Birthday

Happy 56th Birthday to The Game, The King, The Cerebral Assassin — Triple H! 👑💪 @TripleH pic.twitter.com/wbaD9nMyjC — Anees ChughtaiX (@i_anees_xx) July 27, 2025 Happy Birthday Triple H

14x World Champion 7x WrestleMania main Event 5x Intercontinental Champion 3x Tag Team Champion 2x European Champion 2x Royal Rumble winner 1x King of the Ring 2x Hall of Famer Happy birthday, Triple H. One of the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/Q2G4fpGcKT — BLOODLINE SAGA 🩸 (@Rockstar82vansh) July 27, 2025

Happy Birthday HHH

July 27th BOTD Triple H (56 years old) 1969 American pro wrestler (14 x world champion; D-Generation X stable), born in Nashua, New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/zfLC4ClXg6 — Dan El Captain (@Mrstanleycup) July 27, 2025

Happy Birthday Game

happy birthday game wwe legand triple h 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎂 — Deeraj Singh (@DeerajS83344678) July 27, 2025

World H's Day

It world H's day, the king of kings 👑 the one who plays the game perfectly, the great Legend of WWE, we celebrate you today Triple H, you are best for the business💯 long live the king 👑🙇 — Enzorealestfan💙🇦🇷 (@IfeoluwaAj11) July 27, 2025

