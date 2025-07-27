A pioneer of wrestling and one of the legends of the sports-entertainment business since the 1990s, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, celebrates his 56th birthday today. Born July 27, 1969, Triple H is the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) COO, and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, first with DX and second as a professional, who carried the company on his back between 2000-2010. Triple H is a 14-time world champion and has highlighted WrestleMania as many as seven times, while winning two Royal Rumbles, cementing his place as one of the best. Post his wrestling career, Levesque has brought back fans to WWE in the recent past, and has moved away from the traditional style of matches and presentation. Fans took to social media and wished one of the best heels and speakers on the mic in WWE a happy birthday on Triple H's timeline. WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here’s Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Happy 56th Birthday

Happy Birthday HHH

Happy Birthday Game

World H's Day

