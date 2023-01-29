Australia will take on Netherlands in the third place decider at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 29. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. However, you will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy that. Guiness Book of World Records Declares Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as the Largest Fully Seated Hockey Stadium in the World.

Australia vs Netherlands on Star Sports Network

Australia vs Netherlands on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)