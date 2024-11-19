The China Women's National Hockey Team is going head-to-head against the Malaysia Women's National Hockey Team in the semi-final 1 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, November 19. The China vs Malaysia match will be held at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Bihar

and has a start time of 2:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India is Sony Sports Network, which will live telecast the China vs Malaysia hockey match on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. Fans can also find live viewing options of the China vs Malaysia match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, which would need a subscription. Indian Sports Honours 2024: Check List of Winners in Fifth Edition of Award Ceremony.

China vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Final 1

🏑🔥 Semi-Final Knockout Round | Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 The stage is set, and the stakes couldn’t be higher! 🌟 Teams are leaving it all on the field in a do-or-die battle for a spot in the knockout rounds. Who will rise, and who will falter? 🏆 Drop… pic.twitter.com/0d6Lv902TJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)