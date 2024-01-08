The schedule of much-awaited FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 for the women's hockey teams is out now. Hockey India took to social media to reveal the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 schedule. The tournament will start on January 13 and will go on till January 19. The teams are divided into two pools i.e. Pool A and Pool B. Indian women's hockey team has been placed in Pool B. India women will first face US women on January 13. The second match of the India women's hockey team will be against the New Zealand women on January 14. India women's last pool match will be against Italy women and will be played on January 16. ‘Japan and India Are Sole Contenders for Olympic Berth’ Says Japanese Captain Yuri Nagai Ahead of FIH Hockey Qualifiers 2024.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will be telecasted live on Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels. The live stream for the same can be viewed on JioCinema app and website.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Schedule

Brace yourselves for a thrilling kickoff to the year as the Indian Women's Team takes on top contenders at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024! 🏑🔥 Join the action from January 13th to 19th, live on Jio Cinema, Sports 18 3, and Sports 18 HD1 📺 Let the hockey fever… pic.twitter.com/0oejeOvoXj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 7, 2024

