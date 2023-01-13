Indian men's hockey team will commence their Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 journey today, January 13. In their first match of Pool C, India will take on Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The Indian team will be surely looking to make a good start. And now ahead of the match, sportspersons including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri and Gautam Gambhir have wished the Indian team good luck. India vs Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch IND vs ESP FIH WC Match Online on FanCode and TV Channels?

Sachin Tendulkar

Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup. We'll all be cheering for you! Chak De! 🏑 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2023

Gautam Gambhir

My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldCup2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 13, 2023

Sunil Chhetri

Sending my best to @13harmanpreet, @16Sreejesh and everyone of the lads representing @TheHockeyIndia, as we begin our World Cup journey today. Dil se khelna, our ladna. Hum saare aapke bahut bade fans hai. #HWC2023 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 13, 2023

Shreyas Iyer

Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XpZ3sBbjVX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 13, 2023

