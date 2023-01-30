India had a disappointing campaign in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at home, as they were beaten by New Zealand in the crossover round and failed to progress further. Although they won the two matches in the classification round, it was never going to be enough. Following the poor campaign, coach Graham Reid has taken the responsibility and decided to step down from his position of coach. It is a big blow considering Graham played a key role in India's win of bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics and he had a vision going forward. Now things have to reboot once again. Paramjeet Kumar, Former State-Level Punjab Hockey Player, Now Works As a Porter; Lifts Sacks To Earn Livelihood.

Graham Reid Resigns

Graham Reid has resigned following India's 9th place finish at the #HWC2023. A forgettable end to his tenure, but he will be remembered for leading India to that historic bronze in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/khMZxkuvqC — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) January 30, 2023

