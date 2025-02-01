Tamil Nadu Dragons will lock horns against Soorma Hockey Club for the third-place encounter in the Hockey India League 2024-25. The Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Soorma Hockey Club match is being played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela. The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Soorma Hockey Club fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Secure 2–1 Win Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Soorma Hockey Club Live

The first match of the day will see @tndragonshockey take on JSW @SoormaHC for the third place! Who are you rooting for? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony Sports Network, and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #HILFinal #HIL @TheHockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/fNZefg3hmv — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)