Looking to keep their winning run in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, Delhi SG Pipers will meet Hyderabad Toofans on December 31. The Delhi SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, starting at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the live telecast rights of the HIL and fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels in India. Hockey fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options fans can switch to the SonyLIV mobile app and website, while also finding live streaming on the Waves app. HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras Secures Comfortable 3-1 Win Over Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming

Will @DelhiSG_Pipers add to their points tally, or @HToofans open their account tonight? Watch the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV to find out!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel @WAVES_OTT pic.twitter.com/VmyE0xPNPX — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) December 31, 2024

