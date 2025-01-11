Looking to win their first match in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 and take the full three points, Delhi SG Pipers Rudras will go up against fifth-placed UP Rudras on January 11. The Delhi SG Pipers vs UP Rudras HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs UP Rudras fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Climb to Third Spot in HIL 2024–25 Points Table With 2–1 Win Over Team Gonasika.

Delhi SG Pipers vs UP Rudras Live

Both @DelhiSG_Pipers and @UPRudras look to get back to winning ways as they take on each other tonight at the #HeroHIL! Who will take the W? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV! #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague |… pic.twitter.com/NNSxwg6p41 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)