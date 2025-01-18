Hyderabad Toofans will play against the table-toppers Tamil Nadu Dragons on January 18 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Hyderabad Toofans vs Tamil Nadu Dragons HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Hyderabad Toofans vs Tamil Nadu Dragons fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Thierry Brinkman Stars With Brace As Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Cruise to 5–1 Win Over Delhi SG Pipers.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Tamil Nadu Dragons Live

