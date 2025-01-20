Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will square off against sixth-placed Soorma Hockey Club on January 20 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Pull Off Stunning Comeback As Alexander Hendrickx Leads Them to Shootout Win Against Delhi SG Pipers.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club Hockey Live

The second match from Pool A will see @srbt24 take on JSW @SoormaHC! Any predictions? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @TheHockeyIndia @ddsportschannel @WAVES_OTT pic.twitter.com/v5CRKvA2UQ — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 20, 2025

