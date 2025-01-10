Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will meet the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match on Friday, January 10. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons blockbuster action will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The much-awaited encounter will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons Live Streaming

It's a top-of-the-table clash as @srbt24 take on @tndragonshockey in tonight's fixture! How many goals are you expecting? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/MmKFt0Iv0h — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 10, 2025

