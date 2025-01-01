Looking to win their second match in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will take on Team Gonasika on January 1. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Team Gonasika HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network and fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Outshine Hyderabad Toofans 3–2.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Team Gonasika HIL Match

The @srbt24 will face @TeamGonasika in the first match of the new year! Tune in to the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @WAVES_OTT @ddsportschannel @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/5L7l7C05Lo — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)