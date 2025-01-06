Fourth-placed Soorma Hockey Club will clash against sixth-ranked Delhi SG Pipers in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 on January 6. The Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, and commence at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers clash on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers HIL 2024-25 match, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Beat Kalinga Lancers in Seven-goal Thriller.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers Hockey Live Streaming

Can @SoormaHC build on their win from last evening, or will @DelhiSG_Pipers bounce back to claim some important points? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/PiL4yrkuQV — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 6, 2025

