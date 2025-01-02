Looking to win their second match in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 and take full three points, Soorma Hockey Club will go up against second-placed UP Rudras on January 2. The Soorma Hockey Club vs UP Rudras HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Soorma Hockey Club vs UP Rudras fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Gear Up for Tactical Test Against UP Rudras.

Soorma Hockey Club vs UP Rudras HIL 2024-25 Live

Both @SoormaHC, and @UPRudras put up a good performance in their previous matches, and will face-off tonight! Who are you backing? Tune in to the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague… pic.twitter.com/m8T8uiLf3M — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 2, 2025

