In the second match of Super Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Dragons will lock horns against the UP Rudras in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 clash. The blockbuster action will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The thrilling encounter will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Tamil Nadu Dragons vs UP Rudras, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras Blank Soorma Hockey Club, Moves To Top Spot In Standings.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs UP Rudras Live Streaming

The second match of the night promises to be a crackerjack! Who are you backing between @tndragonshockey and @UPRudras? Tune in to the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague pic.twitter.com/l1CZmrVzb6 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 5, 2025

