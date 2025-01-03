Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will look to open their account in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 points table as they take on Tamil Nadu Dragons on January 3 The Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers To Lock Horns With Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's the second outing for @tndragonshockey and @Kalinga_Lancers tonight! Who will emerge victorious in this exciting matchup? Watch the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/BCB91DuDEe — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)