Team Gonasika will square off against UP Rudras on January 18 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Team Gonasika vs UP Rudras HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. HIL 2024–25: Thierry Brinkman Stars With Brace As Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Cruise to 5–1 Win Over Delhi SG Pipers

Team Gonasika vs UP Rudras Live

.@TeamGonasika and @UPRudras will both be after the 3 points to advance their position on the points table! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @TheHockeyIndia @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/o9znYvfNwa — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 18, 2025

