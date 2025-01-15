UP Rudras will take on Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 clash on Wednesday. The UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers thrilling clash will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will start at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. On Which Channel Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Women's HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Live Streaming

.@UPRudras and @srbt24 go head to head to take their points tally to double figures! Who will come out on top? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague | @ddsportschannel |… pic.twitter.com/qXlgXvs6dT — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 15, 2025

