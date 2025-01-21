The League phase two of the Hockey India League 2024-25 has commenced and the UP Rudras will take on Team Gonasika in their next encounter on January 21 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The UP Rudras vs Team Gonasika HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela and has a scheduled start time at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for UP Rudras vs Team Gonasika fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Secure 2–1 Win Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

UP Rudras vs Team Gonasika HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming Free Online

