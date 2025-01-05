Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will face Soorma Hockey Club in the first of the two games scheduled for Sunday, January 5, in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The much-awaited clash between the two sides will be hosted in Rourkela. The Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras Blank Soorma Hockey Club, Moves To Top Spot In Standings.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club Live Streaming

Both @Kalinga_Lancers and @SoormaHC will be looking for the crucial 3 points when they face-off in the first match today. Tune in to the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague pic.twitter.com/YdfHYt7LCH — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 5, 2025

