As the battle for a place in Super 4's intensifies, the Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey tournament will see China and Japan clash against each other in a Pool A fixture on Monday, September 1. The China vs Japan Group A contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The Men's Asia Cup 2025 match between the two national sides will start at 1:0 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the China vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in India.

China vs Japan, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝! 🏑 The action rolls on as Asia’s best gear up for Day 3 at the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir | @asia_hockey @BSSABihar pic.twitter.com/gWzZ1JdQ2W — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)