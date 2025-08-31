In the ongoing Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey tournament China and Kazakhstan will clash against each other in a Pool A fixture on Sunday, August 31. The China vs Kazakhstan group A contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The Men's Asia Cup 2025 match between the two national sides will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the China vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India National Hockey Team Secures 4-3 Victory Over China in Opening Encounter of Asia Cup 2025; Harmanpreet Singh's Drag Flick Helps His Men Clinch Narrow Victory.

China vs Kazakhstan, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Live Telecast Details

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. ⚡💪 Catch Day 3 from the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar, 2025 LIVE on SONY TEN 1 and Sony LIV.#HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/H81C5Cztmi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)