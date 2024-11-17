In their last group match of the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, hosts India Women's Hockey Team will square off against Japan on November 17. The India vs Japan hockey match will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, and start at 4:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 are Sony Sports Network in India, who will provide live telecast of the India vs Japan hockey encounter on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. Fans can also find live viewing options of the India vs Japan match live streaming on SonyLIV app and website, which would need a subscription. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete Score As India Hockey Team Registers 3–0 Win Over China.

India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live

Matchday Alert! 🏑🔥 Team India 🇮🇳 is all set to take on Japan 🇯🇵 in their final group-stage match at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 💪 Our Bharat Ki Sherniyan are ready to bring their A-game and finish strong! 💥 Let’s show our support and cheer for… pic.twitter.com/5tnma0h29v — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024

