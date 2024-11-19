India women's national hockey team will lock horns with the Japan women's national hockey team in the second semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey on Tuesday, November 19. The India vs Japan match is slated to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and it starts at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights and fans can watch the India vs Japan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel as well as on DD Sports. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey team live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need a subscription for the same. Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Telecast, Streaming Details

🏑 Semi-Final Alert! 🏑 The stage is set for a high-stakes clash at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! Team India 🇮🇳 takes on Japan 🇯🇵 in a battle for a place in the finals. With grit, determination, and unwavering spirit, our Bharat Ki Sherniyan are ready to… pic.twitter.com/UfWXAf9Pc7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2024

