India would look to keep their good form going when they take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Friday, August 4. The match will be played at the MRK Stadium in Chennai and it will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 will be the channels where fans can watch live telecast of this contest in India. Fans who want to watch the live streaming of this match online can do so on the FanCode app and website. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Maul China 7-2.

India vs Japan

Boots are laced, sticks are ready 🏑 Here are today's matches with India taking on Japan in today's main event.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/92f2kEcFRq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2023

