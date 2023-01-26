After a heartbreaking loss in the crossover match against New Zealand, the Indian men's hockey team will now face Japan in the classification round of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela at 7:00 pm IST. India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 classification match will be telecasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and Star Sports Select 2 HD. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of this match but only for DD Free Dish users. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to subscribe to the platform to access it. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India vs Japan On Star Sports Network

India vs Japan On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

