India and South Korea will lock horns in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Monday, August 7. The match will be played at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this match will be available on Select 2 and Star Sports First channels. Fans also have the option of watching online live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Malaysia Beat Japan 3–1, Seal Spot in Knockouts.

India and South Korea

Monday can't get better than this. Three more action packed matches coming your way today.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/2f1PPRqzWJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)