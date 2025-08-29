Japan national hockey team will take on the Kazakhstan national hockey team in the group A match at the ongoing Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey tournament. The Japan vs Kazakhstan hockey match will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Friday, August 29. The Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between the two countries will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Asia Cup 2025: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Hockey Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar (Watch Video).

Day 1 Schedule of Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Tournament

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 1⃣ We begin with some high-octane action! Watch the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025, LIVE, only on Sony TEN 1 and Sony LIV.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey pic.twitter.com/6f6SbFeM55 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2025

