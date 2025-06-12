India Men's National Hockey Team suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after losing 1-2 to Argentina Men's National Hockey Team in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 tournament on June 12. Drag-flicker Jugraj scored in the fourth minute off the first penalty corner of the game to give India the lead. However, Argentina's Tomas Domene (9th and 49th) scored a brace, both from Penalty corners, to hand Argentina the victory over India. Harmanpreet Singh and Indian Hockey Team Raring To Go Against Argentina in European Leg of FIH Pro League 2024–25, Says ‘We Are Aware of the Task at Hand.’

India Men’s Hockey Team Loses 1–2 to Argentina

