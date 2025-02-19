India will look to bounce back from a haunting 1-4 defeat and take on Germany in their fourth game of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND vs GER hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 19. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide IND vs GER live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for the IND vs GER FIH Pro League 2024-25 Match. For, online viewing options, fans can switch over to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be pay-to-see. India Men's Hocket Team Suffers Crushing 4-1 Loss Against Germany in FIH Pro League 2024-25.

India vs Germany Live

Here's the lineup for today’s action. Match 1: 🇪🇸 Spain vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Match 2: 🇮🇳 India vs Germany 🇩🇪 Match 3: 🇮🇳 India vs Spain 🇪🇸 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual passes NOW on TicketGenie!#FIHProLeague… pic.twitter.com/nFcxe77L0c — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 19, 2025

