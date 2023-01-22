In a very important crossover game in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India takes on the challenge of New Zealand on Sunday, January 22. The live telecast of the important crossover match between India vs New Zealand will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. Meanwhile, India vs New Zealand hockey match will not have any telecast on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. The commentary for India's crossover match against New Zealand will be most probably available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) is likely to provide the commentary for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of India vs New Zealand match can be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel. India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023: Coach Reid Graham Backs Skillful Rajkumar Pal To Perform Well in Hardik Singh’s Absence.

India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover Match Live Telecast On Doordarshan Sports

#TeamIndia prepare for a tough challenge against New Zealand in their crossover match of #HockeyWorldCup #INDvNZ Match Preview 🏑https://t.co/ysucaL7voh pic.twitter.com/nC1HO8L5kG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 22, 2023

