Malaysia women's national hockey team will meet Japan women's national hockey team in the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on November 16. The Malaysia vs Japan clash will begin at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The official broadcast partner for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India are Sony Sports Network, who will telecast the Malaysia vs Japan match on Sony Sports Ten 1. Fans can also find live viewing options for Malaysia vs Japan live streaming on Sony LIV app and website, which will come at a nominal cost. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Deepika Sehrawat Leads India to 13–0 Victory Over Thailand.

Malaysia vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live

Day 4 of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 is here! 🏑🔥 The action intensifies as teams push their limits in the race for glory! 💪 Who will rise to the occasion and dominate the field today? Let us know your favorites in the comments! 👇 Stay tuned for… pic.twitter.com/Oiextsk009 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 16, 2024

