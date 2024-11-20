After losing their respective semifinals, the Malaysia Women's National Hockey team and the Japan Women's National Hockey Team are all set to lock horns to secure the third spot in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, November 20. The Malaysia vs Japan match will be held at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Bihar and has a start time of 2:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India is Sony Sports Network, which will live telecast the Malaysia vs Japan hockey match on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. Fans can also find live viewing options of the Malaysia vs Japan match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, which would need a subscription. Indian Sports Honours 2024: Check List of Winners in Fifth Edition of Award Ceremony.

Malaysia vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Third Place Match

The stage is set for an electrifying final at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🌟 India and China have battled their way through to secure their spot in the final 🇮🇳🇨🇳🏑



Both teams have shown incredible skill, determination, and passion throughout the… pic.twitter.com/kkXHalXguA— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024

