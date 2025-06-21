Pakistan men's national hockey team will be locking horns with the New Zealand men's national hockey team in the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 final match. The Pakistan vs New Zealand FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 final match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 21, from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Pakistan vs New Zealand FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 final is organized to be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 final match in India. However, fans will have live streaming viewing options for the PAK vs NZ FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 final match on the Watch Hockey app and website, but might require subscription. Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Jets Off to Germany for Four Nations Tournament 2025.

Pakistan vs New Zealand FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25 Match Details

3 hours to go for the #FIHNationsCup final. Who are you rooting for? 📱 Stream Live on https://t.co/fwIh0CvbSd and buy your discounted pass right away!#Hockey #PAKvNZL pic.twitter.com/kVIyz1bKc0 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)