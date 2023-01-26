Ahead of the semifinals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, the 9-16 classification round begins on January 26, 2023 with Malaysia taking on South Africa. The match will commence at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game in India. You can also watch the free live streaming at the FanCode app and website. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hostar will also provide live streaming of this game. But fans will have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy that.

South Africa vs Malaysia Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)