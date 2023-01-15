After a defeat against India in the first game, Spain will continue their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Wales on Sunday, January 15. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. However, fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy it. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Belgium on Top in Pool B, India Hold Second Place in Pool D After Winning Start.

Spain vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Introducing a power-packed Pool D! England 🇽🇪 India 🇮🇳 Spain 🇪🇸 Wales 🇽🇼 Which two nations will put up an impressive show and move on to the next stage? Tune-in to watch the #MensFIHHockeyWorldCup, LIVE only on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.#JoshKiGoonj pic.twitter.com/1Z53sxcEm4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 14, 2023

Spain vs Wales on FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

