In their second-last match of the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Khaleej at home on Monday, May 21. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match will be played at Al -Awwal Park and start at 09:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Otavio Scores As Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Held To A Draw.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live

Pride and records at stake as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the Roshn Saudi League, LIVE on the #SonySportsNetwork! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RrLf9akkWM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)