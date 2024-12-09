D Gukesh won the crucial Game 11 against defending champion Ding Liren in the ongoing 14-game FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match to lead the contest 6-5. Game 12 will resume on December 9, starting at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast viewing option for the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. D Gukesh Beats Ding Liren in Game 11 of World Chess Championship 2024, Gains Lead for the First Time Against Defending Champion.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 12

After 11 games at the World Chess Championship 2024, it is @DGukesh who leads 6-5 against Ding Liren! 3 more games are left - first to reach 7.5 points wins. Game 12 will take place tomorrow, where Ding Liren will have the White pieces. What are your predictions? #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/2nLN7rz7Rm — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)