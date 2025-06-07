The England women's national cricket team are hosting the West Indies women's national cricket team in the third One-Day International of the three-match series, after winning the first two ODIs with sheer domination. The ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 match will be held at the County Ground in Taunton, Somerset, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the England Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2025, so fans in India will have live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 can visit the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Fans can also watch the England Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI 2025 on the Sony Liv app and website. Errol Musk Backs Dream League of India, Plays Friendly Tennis Ball Cricket Match.

ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Chance for a series sweep down in Taunton! 🏏💥 Who are you excited to see in action? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BivXQMLfZ7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2025

