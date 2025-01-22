The India national cricket team will host the England national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The thrilling encounter between India and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Following the Reliance-Disney merger, the India vs England five-match T20I series will be live telecast on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Viewers can watch the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports channels. DD Sports will also provide a free live telecast for IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. The live streaming of the India vs England T20I series 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in the India vs England T20I series 2025. India vs England 1st T20I 2025: Rinku Singh, Phil Salt and Other Players To Watch Out for in IND vs ENG Series Opener.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming

Ready to get the series underway 💪 pic.twitter.com/olHuteUIva — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)