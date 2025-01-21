India have been in flying colours in the shortest format of cricket and lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year. They will take on England in a five-match series beginning on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav (Photo credit: X @BCCI) Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20I series against England. He is considered one of the most fiery batters in the 20-over format and will play a crucial role in the first T20I match of the series. Suryakumar played 78 T20Is and scored 2570 runs at a strike rate of 167.86. England Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India Announced: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Included for Series Opener at Eden Gardens.

Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI) Currently, Arshdeep Singh is India's second-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is. The young seamer made his debut in the 20-over format in 2022 against England. In 60 T20Is, Arshdeep picked up 95 wickets at an economy rate of 8.32.

Phil Salt Phil Salt (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket) England opener Phil Salt will be playing a pivotal role for the Three Lions in the upcoming match in Kolkata. He made his debut in 2022 against West Indies in the 20-over format. In 38 T20Is, Salt scored 1106 runs at a strike rate of 165.32.

Jos Buttler England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket) England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is one of the most experienced players in the current Three Lions squad. He scored 3389 runs in 129 20-over matches at a strike rate of 147.02. India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped.