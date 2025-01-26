The defending champions, the India Women's Under-19 cricket team, will play the Bangladesh Women's Under-19 cricket team in their first Super Six match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be played at Bayuemas Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Pakistan, Nepal Win Fourth Place Play-Off Matches in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live

More Super Six action from the #U19WorldCup coming your way 🥳 How you can watch 📲 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/S4hrhn0Chd — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

