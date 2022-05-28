India are set to take on Japan in Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2022. The match, which is to be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium will get underway at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game would be telecasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 Select/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

