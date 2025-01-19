The grand finale of the inaugural edition of the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be played between the India men's Kho Kho team and the Nepal men's Kho Kho team. The much-awaited final between these two nations will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the India vs Nepal final on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing option, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch at the cost of a subscription fee. India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash.

India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)