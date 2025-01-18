The India Women's National Kho Kho team entered the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after beating South Africa in the semifinal on January 18. They will now face Nepal in the final on January 19. India won the toss and chose to defend first. The decision proved to be a good one as India had five dream run points in the first turn where South Africa after being put to attack. South Africa finished with 10 points after the first turn where India's defensive performance was simply exceptional. The second turn finished with India gaining a total of 33 points as compared to South Africa's 10. The Indian defenders continued to impress in the third turn as well, making South African attackers sweat and work hard for every elimination, securing five dream run points in turn 3 to finish with a 38-16 lead, sealing the outcome. India ended up winning the contest 66-16. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India Women's Team Beats South Africa, Enters Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final

FULL TIME: Bharat 66 - South Africa 16 Bharat has made it to the FINALS of the first ever #KhoKhoWorldCup!!!! 🏆🌍 Let's bring it home 🇮🇳#TheWorldGoesKho #SemiFinals #KKWC2025 #BharatvsSouthAfrica — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)